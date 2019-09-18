× &pizza brings delicious skateboard-shaped pizza to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A new-to-market pizza chain is ready to fill a former fried chicken joint in VCU territory.

&pizza, which operates nearly 40 locations nationwide, has leased about 2,400 square feet at 308 W. Laurel St., between West Broad and West Grace streets.

The chain takes over the 2,400-square-foot space from Korean fried chicken restaurant BonChon, which operated a short-lived to-go-only location there.

Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.

