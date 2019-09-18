× NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend Fan Experience

RICHMOND, Va.– Richmond Raceway will be busy this weekend, in addition to the NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend, fans will have an opportunity to experience a few different things. Richmond Raceway and Dominion Energy will present military members through the track’s Military Appreciation Program. For the Federated Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race, past and present service members receive a discounted price on FanGrounds passes with the purchase of a race ticket.

Another attraction for fans, The Harlem Globetrotters to America’s Premier Short Track on Saturday, Sept. 21, as part of the NASCAR Playoff Race from noon to 3 p.m. Each performance is 30 minutes and take place on the Midway stage. There will also be a DJ and Emcee. In addition there will be bowling at Richmond Raceway. Free bowling at Fan Fun Friday at the Old Dominion Building.

And for the Kids, they will be entertained by the Nickelodeon’s PAW Patrol on Sept. 20-21 in the Midway, with the Richmond Raceway Kids Club (RR Kids Club). For more information on all these attractions, visit richmondraceway.com