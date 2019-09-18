× Mayor Stoney fires city’s chief administrative official following investigation

RICHMOND, Va. — The city’s Chief Administrative Officer has been fired following an investigation into the hiring of her daughter for a position that was not yet posted.

In May, Alexis Glenn, the daughter of CAO Selena Cuffee-Glenn, was given an offer letter in February for a provisional Administrative Program Support Assistant position with DPU.

The offer letter said Glenn would be paid $26.44/hour and work Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for 90 days.

The RTD reported that wage would mean Glenn made more than 127 of 130 people who hold the same title and work for the city

Initially, the city administration told CBS 6 that Cuffee-Glenn did not play a role in Glenn’s hiring and that all city employment regulations for a provisional position were followed.

But on Wednesday, Mayor Levar Stoney said that he was “concerned and deeply disappointed” by the findings of the Inspector Generals report.

“In my opinion, the conduct detailed in this report erodes the public trust, violates the spirit of good governance and has diminished my confidence in the CAO to continue to serve in her role. As such, the city has separated the CAO from employment,” Stoney said in a statement.

Lenora Reid, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Finance and Administration, will serve as Interim CAO until an acting CAO is approved by the Richmond City Council.