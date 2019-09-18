Manhunt on Richmond’s Southside ends with capture of robbery suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A robbery at a Southside convenience store turned into an hours-long manhunt Wednesday afternoon

Police say the suspect, armed with a gun, walked into the Virginia Food Mart in the 3400 block of Jefferson Davis Highway Wednesday afternoon and demanded money.

The robber then took off on foot, across six lanes of traffic and down Ruffin Road. Officers with weapons drawn quickly began to canvas the area. With K-9's hot on the suspect’s trail, a police plane circled, holding a perimeter in the air, while officers on the ground searched outside the Lafayette Gardens apartment complex in south Richmond.

"I pulled up and the cops were coming through our driveway and said something about a robbery and a guy with the hoodie and holes," a neighbor said.

With the help of the U.S. Marshal, police, K-9 units, the Metro Aviation Unit were able to corner the suspect in the apartment complex and capture him.

Police have not yet released the suspect's name or charges.