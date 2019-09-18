Faison Center unveils new ‘inclusive’ outdoor learning center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Enriching the lives of adults and children with autism. That’s what the Faison Center is about and on Wednesday they expanded their capabilities by unveiling a new outdoor learning center.

The outdoor space will be used as a classroom for students between the ages of five to 22. They will learn math and science in new and unique ways.

“Another opportunity this classroom allows us not only for kids to interact with their classmates here at Faison but also with classmates and others from outside of Faison,” said CEO Brian McCann.

The space was created with the help of Smithfield Foods, who donated $75,000 to help students develop their skills in learning how to interact with the environment around them as well as social interaction with their peers.

“So we have a lot of kids that go to private schools around this area that come and interact with our kids. It’s a very inclusive environment and this will just add to that inclusivity that we have on the Faison campus,” said McCann.

The outdoor classroom is phase one of a two-part plan. Phase two will be classroom equipment Faison Center plans to add as they continue to raise funds.

The outside space is expected to be completed after the opening of their early education center in May 2020

Students can begin utilizing the outdoor space this fall.