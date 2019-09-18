Home invader held knife to victim’s throat during attempted sex crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOPEWELL, Va. -- A knife-wielding man broke into a Hopewell home and attempted to sexually assault a person in the house, according to Hopewell Police. Officers were called to the Danville Street home at about 9:30 Tuesday night.

"The investigation revealed the victim encountered the lone male offender who forced entry into the victim’s residence armed with a knife," a Hopewell Police spokesperson said. "During the home invasion, the offender placed the knife to the victim’s throat attempting to sexually assault the victim. The offender fled the scene on foot after a struggle ensued with the victim."

The victim suffered minor physical injuries which did not require medical treatment, police said.

Police described the attacker as a 20 to 30-year-old, heavy-set black man who stands 5'9" - 5’11” and has a goatee. He was last seen wearing denim jeans with a dark colored “hoodie” style jacket and dark colored gloves, police said.

Hopewell Police requested anyone with information call Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284 or Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202.