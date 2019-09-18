Cops on the Coop
RICHMOND, VA – Local law enforcement agencies are partnering up with six Richmond area Chick Fil-A restaurants to raise support for almost thirty thousand special olympics Virginia athletes for their inaugural ‘Cops on the Coop’ campaign. Sgt. Keeli Hill of Virginia State Police and Marketing Team Member, Emma Way from Chick-Fil-A join us on the show to share details of the events.
Event Schedule:
Sept. 23rd 8am-8pm Westchester Commons
Sept. 24th 7am-7pm Parham
Sept. 24th 9am-7pm Short Pump Crossing
Sept. 25th 7am-7pm Willow Lawn
Sept. 26th 9am-6pm Tuckernuck Plaza
Sept. 26th 11am-6pm Short Pump Town Center