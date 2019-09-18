Church Hill woman hasn’t received driver’s license due to ‘frustrating’ mail issues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Church Hill woman reached out to CBS 6 Problem Solvers because she was not receiving her mail, including important items such as bills, bank cards, and even her driver’s license.

The issue began in early August when Naphenuse Whitehead went to DMV to renew her license. She had no idea how complicated her life would become.

“It’s been real frustrating,” she said.

Whitehead says DMV gave her a slip with her license information on it until her permanent one came in the mail within 7-10 business days.

When that didn’t happen, she says she called DMV.

“They said it had been returned. So, they sent it out again on August 29. Never received that. So, then I called again this past Thursday,” said Whitehead.

Whitehead said that led to DMV sending it for the third time.

She says she never got the license or two different bank cards she was expecting in the mail. Whitehead says one bank mailed her card out twice.

“It makes you think of fraud. Like, is it being thrown away? Or are they putting it in my neighbor's box by mistake and it's being thrown away? I'm not sure,” explained Whitehead.

When Whitehead spoke with the mail carrier on Wednesday about the inconvenience of missing mail, they both checked Whitehead's mailbox and discovered the mail carrier put the neighbor’s mail in Whitehead’s mailbox.

The Church Hill woman says she just wants the situation resolved, saying it's stressful to have such sensitive items just floating around.

In the meantime, Whitehead says she has to drive on an expired license and be late on rent because it's difficult to get money out of the bank.

“Can't use the ATM and can't get money out of the bank because I have no ID to show,” she added.

By late Wednesday afternoon, there was a little light at the end of the tunnel.

Whitehead says DMV called and told her they would FedEx her license and she should receive it by Friday.

A spokesperson for the Post Office says they take all customers’ concerns seriously and are investigating Whitehead’s case. They suggest customers sign up for informed delivery at their website or through their mobile app. It provides customers with an email containing images of the letter that should arrive in their mailboxes.