Water main break closes two roads in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A water main break has closed two roads in Henrico County Tuesday afternoon.

Foxcroft Road at Three Chopt Road through Chowan Road is closed as well as Forest Avenue between Franklin Farms Drive and Discovery Drive.

Commuters are asked to use Parham Road and Patterson Road as alternate routes.

Officials have not provided a timeframe of when the repairs will be completed and when the roads will reopen.

