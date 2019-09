× Pan Seared Scallops

RICHMOND, VA – Executive Chef, Matt Kirwan is here from The Roosevelt to walk us through the steps on creating pan seared scallops with some tasty sides. The Roosevelt is one of the participating vendors showcasing their culinary talents at the 11th annual Savor event held at the Jefferson Hotel.

Event Details:

11th Annual SAVOR Benefiting The Doorways Presented by VCU Health

Saturday, September 28th at 5:30pm

The Jefferson Hotel