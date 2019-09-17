Mother, girlfriend of 20-year-old murdered in Petersburg plead for justice: ‘my family needs to know’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A Petersburg mother says she is still searching for closure months after her 20-year-old son was shot and killed

Keontae Crenshaw was shot to death on June 17, 2019 in Petersburg. Police have yet to identify his killer.

"I can't sleep at night," his mother Lakeisha Carson said. "My baby just turned 20 years old, it's not very old, he didn't have a chance to do anything."

Carson said that she had seen her son earlier on the day that he died after being shot on South Old Church Street.

"I saw him on the other side of the street, walking towards Blandford, towards the Graveyard and he waved at me and I blew the horn at him, that was the last time I saw my son. I didn't see him anymore until I buried him," she said.

Crenshaw died less than an hour after being discovered by police.

His girlfriend, Tianna Wright, is expecting his baby; a pregnancy he didn't get the chance to learn about.

"He made me feel special, he made me feel safe, he protected me, like when I was with him, I didn't ever feel scared or worried," Wright said.

Family members remain worried and upset that his killer has yet to be caught, and say they won't have closure until an arrest is made.

"Please please come forward, I need to know, my family needs to know, so we can have justice," Carsons said.

Police say that they need the public's help and are requesting information from anyone who knows what happened that night.

If you have any information call crime solvers at 861-1212.

Keontae's child is due in February of 2020.