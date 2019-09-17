KFC testing Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts in the Richmond area

RICHMOND, Va. – Fried chicken and fresh glazed donuts and are known as two delicious treats. One for dinner and the other for dessert. But what about if you pair the two tasty all-American classics?

That’s exactly what KFC has done.

KFC is now testing their Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts in the Richmond area for a limited time. Locations will include restaurants in Chesterfield, Petersburg, and Colonial Heights.

1793A Southcreek One Powhatan VA

1620 Boulevard Colonial Heights VA

3011 Oaklawn Boulevard Hopewell VA

12321 Jefferson Davis Highway Chester VA

10310 Iron Bridge Road Chesterfield VA

3335A S. Crater Road Petersburg VA

5420 Boydton Plank Road Petersburg VA

“Served hot and fresh, no matter the time of day, the donuts create a tasty flavor experience in every bite. Consumers will have a variety of options to satisfy their sweet and savory taste buds,” said a spokesperson.

Those options will include the Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donut Basket meal and the Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts Sandwich.

The basket meal includes the option of chicken on the bone or chicken tenders paired with one donut for $5.49. The meal is also available as a big basket meal with two donuts for $7.49.

The chicken and donuts sandwich features an Extra Crispy chicken filet sandwiched between two glazed donuts for $5.99. It is also available as a combo meal for $7.99.

And if you just one a donut, they are available for purchase for $1 with any meal.

KFC is also testing their chicken and donuts in the Norfolk area and Pittsburgh.

“Through this test market, KFC is evaluating consumer appetite for bringing this growing food trend to its customers on a national scale,” said the spokesperson.

