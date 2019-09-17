× Henrico Police investigate shooting in far West End neighborhood

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police are investigating a shooting in the far West End, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The investigation is centered around the 2900 block of Huntwick Court, in the Wellesley community, off Three Chopt Road.

Police were called to the home at about 10:30 a.m.

Henrico Police have not yet released information about the incident.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.