HENRICO, Va. -- All lanes are closed on Interstate 95 North in Henrico near Parham Road due to a vehicle fire.

The Southbound left lane, as well as all Northbound lanes, are closed near mile marker 83.

Witnesses say two vehicles are fully involved in the crash

Traffic is being diverted to Parham Road at Exit 83.

