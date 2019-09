Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Election Day is not far off and Virginia will be a battleground with every seat in the General Assembly up for grabs.

We’ve invited the candidates from the senate and house districts that represent the Richmond Metro to come on CBS-6 News at 7 p.m. to talk about their campaigns.

Larry Barnett, a Democratic challenger running for election to House District 27, which is in central Chesterfield from Bon Air down to Woodlake, stopped by the studio Tuesday.