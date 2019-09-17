Mary Margaret Kastelberg believes state government needs to do its job

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Mary Margaret Kastelberg, a Republican candidate for Virginia’s 73rd House District, appeared on CBS 6 News at 7 p.m. to discuss her reasons for running for office.

Kastelberg said while canvassing neighborhoods in the 73rd House District -- which covers western and northern Henrico -- voters are telling her they want to see elected officials do their job.

"They want education taken care of, they want health care addressed, Washington is broken, but people need our state government to function," she said. "If it doesn't, those things don't get addressed."

