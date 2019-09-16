× Wayne Covil suprises Chance the Dog and owner for helping children in need

RICHMOND, Va. — At the Nottoway County Courthouse, Chance the olden doodle is there to comfort and give strength to some of the most vulnerable victims of crime — children.

His owner Rita has dedicated her life recently to helping him become a therapy dog for kids in need.

For this week’s episode of CBS 6 Gives, reporter Wayne Covil thanked Rita and Chance for their selfless work.

“We were so impressed by Chance that we brought him some treats,” Covil said. “We learned that you paid for Chance with your own money and that you drive an hour each way once a week for his classes. We also know that Chance needs about three more training classes before he will be good to go.”

Wayne then told Rita that Chance’s next 3 classes were paid for by CBS 6 to thank her for her hard work.

“I hope that our story will encourage other people to do something to pay it forward.”

CBS 6 Gives honors folks who do so much for the community with the hope others will be inspired to pay it forward. You can watch previous CBS 6 Gives segments here.