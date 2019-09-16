× Postal Service hiring in Richmond area for $17/hour seasonal jobs

RICHMOND, Va. – The United States Postal Service is hiring in the Richmond area for seasonal employees.

The Postal Service is looking for Postal Support Employees and Casual Mail Handler.

Postal Support Employees sort mail at the processing plant and earn $17.19 per hour. Casual Mail Handlers prepare, move, and sort mail and earn $15.00 per hour.

Officials say an entrance exam is required for both positions.

Interested applicants are asked to click here to apply for the positions.