Here’s when (and where) you can buy HAMILTON tickets in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Tickets for the upcoming 24-show run of HAMILTON in Richmond will go on sale Friday, September 27.

Tickets will be sold at 8 a.m. at the Altria Theater Box Office and at 10 a.m. online.

“There is a maximum purchase limit of eight (8) tickets per household,” a Broadway In Richmond spokesperson said. “When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $75 to $149, with a select number of $249 premium seats available for all performances.”

In addition to those regular tickets, each show will have 40 tickets available for $10 each. Those tickets can only be purchased through a special ticket lottery. Details about the lottery will be announced closer to showtime, however in other cities on the HAMILTON tour, the $10 ticket lottery involved downloading an app.

“It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets,” producer Jeffrey Seller said. “For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Richmond engagement should be made through BroadwayInRichmond.com.”

HAMILTON will be in Richmond from November 19 thru December 8.

