Mom, dad, son found dead in home
Bride killed in crash

Bride killed in crash after Virginia wedding

Posted 12:36 pm, September 16, 2019, by and , Updated at 12:43PM, September 16, 2019

Danielle Trevillian (PHOTO :
Richmond Suburban News)

POWHATAN, Va. -- Danielle L. Trevillian was killed Saturday evening in a single-vehicle crash along Rocky Ford Road in Powhatan County, according to Virginia State Police.

Trevillian, 29, crashed a 2013 Ford F 150 after leaving her wedding reception, according to multiple social media posts and people who live near the crash scene.

She was alone in the truck, according to police.

"As [she] was coming out of the curve, she ran off road right, striking a tree, and veered left back onto the roadway," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "Trevillian then went off road left, striking several trees, and overturned."

Trevillian, who was partially ejected from the truck, was not wearing her seat belt and died at the scene of the crash, according to investigators.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.