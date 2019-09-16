Bride killed in crash after Virginia wedding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWHATAN, Va. -- Danielle L. Trevillian was killed Saturday evening in a single-vehicle crash along Rocky Ford Road in Powhatan County, according to Virginia State Police.

Trevillian, 29, crashed a 2013 Ford F 150 after leaving her wedding reception, according to multiple social media posts and people who live near the crash scene.

She was alone in the truck, according to police.

"As [she] was coming out of the curve, she ran off road right, striking a tree, and veered left back onto the roadway," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "Trevillian then went off road left, striking several trees, and overturned."

Trevillian, who was partially ejected from the truck, was not wearing her seat belt and died at the scene of the crash, according to investigators.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.