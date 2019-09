× Climb to Conquer Cancer

RICHMOND, VA – Amy’s Army of Cancer Warriors hosts another amazing event with the goal of raising much-needed support for VCU Massey Cancer Center’s research and work. With the ‘Climb’, the community will pedal over the cobblestones of Libby Hill to show support while raising money and awareness. Survivor, Dorothy Erlanger and former cobble-climber and winner Maggie Barton explain why everyone is encouraged – no matter if you hop on a bike or not!