Man found dead in Richmond parking lot

RICHMOND, Va. -- A death investigation is underway in Richmond after a man was found dead in a parking lot.

Police were called to the Reserve South apartment complex, along the 6700 block of Carnation Street, at about midnight Sunday night/Monday morning after a neighbor called 911.

"[The neighbor] notified emergency communications that they observed an individual in the area possibly in need of assistance," a Richmond Police Capt. John W. Hall, Jr. said. "The Richmond Police Department is currently conducting a death investigation, after responding officers located an adult male in the parking lot, with unknown injury."

The cause of death remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips here.