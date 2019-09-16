3 people killed in Virginia house fire

Posted 9:55 am, September 16, 2019, by and , Updated at 11:24AM, September 16, 2019

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. — Three people were killed in a house fire early Monday morning in Buckingham County, Virginia.

Emergency crews responded to the home, along the 20300 block of James Anderson Highway, at about 6 a.m.

“Once fire crews were able to extinguish the fire and make entry into the residence, the remains of three individuals were located inside,” Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller said. “The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation at this time.”

Both the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police are investigating the fire.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips here.

