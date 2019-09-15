🏁Win NASCAR VIP experience at Richmond Raceway!

Don’t miss your chance to win one of two NASCAR VIP experiences at Richmond Raceway Friday and Saturday.

It’s super easy to enter. Just click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page.

Winner 1 — Xfinity Race on Friday, Sept. 20 (all of the below happens Friday)

Flag waiver to start qualifying at 4:35 p.m. Friday

Pole Award Presenter and photograph with pole award winner at pre-race

Two (2) suite admissions in the Toyota suite for Friday’s race—to include: Food and Beverage and Fangrounds access

1 premium parking pass

Winner 2 — Monster Energy Race on Saturday, Sept. 21

Pace car ride

Flag Waiver to Start Qualifying at 6:05 p.m. Friday

Two grand stand tickets for Friday’s race

Pole Award Presenter and photograph with pole award winner at pre-race

Two (2) suite admissions in the Toyota suite—to include: Food and Beverage and Fangrounds access

1 premium parking pass for Saturday

We’ll announce the randomly selected winners on CBS 6 News This Morning Friday morning. (NOTE: Winners must be able to pick up their prize pack from the WTVR Studios on Friday by 5 p.m.)

Click here to get tickets to the Federated Auto Parts 400 on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Richmond Raceway. (Advance tickets start at $45 and kids 12 and younger are $35 off the adult price in every section.)

Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Facebook, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age and reside in the Richmond/Petersburg Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company.