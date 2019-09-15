The touching way couple who lost twin boys is helping other parents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Central Virginia nonprofit organization that helps parents who experience infant loss and premature birth held a fundraiser in Scott's Addition Sunday.

"This is our way of remembering our boys as well as the families that lost," WD Racing founder James Barchanowicz said.

Barchanowicz and his wife Brandy experienced the heartbreaking loss of their twin boys in 2015.

The couple coped with the tragedy by creating a mobile memorial, the WD Racing Car, in hopes of helping and supporting other families going through similar circumstances.

"When we lost our boys, I already had the race car," James Barchanowicz explained. "And I decided to paint it up, put baby names on it, find families and try to lift them up. The car has become more of a monument for families that have lost children."

The couple also visits parents with babies in the neonatal intensive care units (NICU) and hands out care packages with things items to help during their time in the hospital.

George Loucks, who supports WD Racing, called what the Barchanowiczs are doing "phenomenal."

"That's important, I think for any family going through any kind of struggle is being able to reach out and finding somebody who’s had the same struggles," said George Loucks. "It's amazing how they're giving back to the community like they do."

The couple hopes to continue their mission with the help of donations and support from their first auction, Art 4 Angels.

A portion of the proceeds from that auction will go to will go to WD Racing.

The Barchanowiczs hope to buy a cooling cot, a device that helps persevere a deceased baby’s body for up to five days, so family members have additional time to grieve and say goodbye.

Click here if you would like to make a contribution or learn more about W D Racing.