Virginia police, firefighters face off in soccer tournament

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police officers and firefighters from across Central Virginia suited up for a good cause Saturday in Chesterfield County.

The first responders took to the soccer field for some friendly competition at the first Uniting for a Goal Community Cup at the River City Sportsplex.

Come out to @RVASportsplex TODAY for the First Responders and Multicultural Community Cup! Remember to bring blankets, lawn chairs & coolers but leave pets at home! No glass, pls. Admission is FREE but there will be a canned good drive benefiting Feedmore. https://t.co/ECXmZAEn9A pic.twitter.com/oQ1ue0VsvV — Chesterfield County (@ChesterfieldVa) September 14, 2019

Organizers described the free, family-friendly event as a "fun-filled day of soccer, community building and opportunities to learn more about all the positive ways that members of public safety interact with our local communities."

While admission was free, attendees were asked to make a donation to Feed More to benefit those in need.

"Please bring nonperishable items such as canned goods, whole grains, peanut butter or healthy snacks," organizers requested.

Police and first responders from Chesterfield, Henrico and Richmond as well as Virginia State Police partnered for the tournament.

Firefighters with the Henrico County Division of Fire won the game.

Officials said they are hoping to sign up more localities for next year's tournament.

