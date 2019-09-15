Man killed in Southside parking lot shooting

Suspect arrested after man found shot in Ginter Park apartment

Posted 9:38 pm, September 15, 2019, by , Updated at 09:41PM, September 15, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. — Police said a suspect has been arrested after a man was shot on Richmond’s Northside Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 3500 block of Chamberlayne Avenue at 2:50 p.m.

That is not far from the Union Presbyterian Seminary in Richmond’s Ginter Park neighborhood.

“Responding officers located an adult male victim inside an apartment, suffering from gunshot wounds,” Capt. John W. Hall Jr. with Richmond Police said.

Hall said the victim was taken to an area hospital and treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officials said a suspect was “identified and later arrested.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, or they may visit http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

