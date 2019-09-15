Summer’s final week has some heat and a touch of Fall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- After some record highs on Thursday, temperatures on Friday stayed in the low to mid 70s.

We've been in the 80s this weekend, but some 90s will return on Monday away from the coast.

A cold front will bring some cooler temperatures Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Highs Wednesday will be 75 to 80° away from the coast.

Thursday morning lows will be in the 50s. Some isolated lows in the upper 40s will be possible northwest of Richmond both Thursday and Friday mornings.

Warmer weather will return heading into next weekend. There are some signs that we may get back into the 90s again next Sunday and Monday.

The start of astronomical fall occurs early Monday morning. Cooler weather is expected again by the middle of next week.

