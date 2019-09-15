Crime Insider: Officers apprehend Petersburg gas station stabbing suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. – Authorities said a suspect is in custody after a man was stabbed at a Petersburg gas station Sunday night.

It happened at the Shell station in the 1900 block of South Sycamore Street in Petersburg.

Officers said the victim is expected to recover.

A suspect is in custody, according to police.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that officers stopped the suspect at gunpoint before he could flee.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.