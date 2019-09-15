Soulful Sunday in Henrico celebrates ‘voices who haven’t been heard for generations’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – The innumerable ways African-Americans have shaped our nation were celebrated in Henrico County Sunday.

The Soulful Sunday event at the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center showcased the art, music, food, and culture that organizers said have left an enduring mark on America and Virginia.

From historical portrayals of important figures like Gabriel Prosser -- to choir performances --- this event gave a firsthand look at how African culture influenced modern society.

The event comes 400 years after the first enslaved Africans were brought to Virginia in 1619.

"This is a celebration of those voices who haven't been heard for generations," Julian Charity, site coordinator for Henrico County Recreation and Parks, said. "For those who felt like they've been left out, this is a chance to celebrate that, and make sure everyone has a voice."

WTVR CBS 6 Photojournalist Todd Hass filed the above video report.