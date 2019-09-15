Volunteer tree stewards cut limbs ‘to fill a void’ in Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Volunteers with the Richmond Tree Stewards pruned trees in heavy traffic areas and where folks frequently walk in hopes of making neighborhoods safer Saturday.

Dana Marshall said the group's tree care and pruning work helps the city, which is unable to tend to all of Richmond's numerous trees.

"They're in the parks and have the big equipment," Marshall explained. "So with the pruning we can really help and sort of fill a void that's a little more challenging for the city to do on its own."

That is because city crews tend to focus on larger, dead trees. The tree stewards help with smaller limbs on healthier trees, like the one Marshall clipped in Church Hill.

"Right now I'm cutting these limbs, there's some limbs up here that could drop on cars," Marshall said. "Assuming maybe a school bus could [drive] under here. It's for the safety of people and vehicles, but its also for the tree."

The group gets permits from the city for the project, which usually takes anywhere from three to four hours.

Would you like to volunteer or learn more? Click here to find out how you can help the group.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.