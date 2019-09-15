Volunteers beautify Hanover elementary school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A group of volunteers worked to beautify Mechanicsville Elementary School Saturday.

Hanover Habitat and Thrivent teamed up to tackle five projects at the school: build a shed, picnic tables, benches and a Lost and Found center. They also painted flowerbeds and cleaned up the garden.

That garden was dedicated to a former teacher who died suddenly in 2015 at the age of 30.

In addition, the team made goodie bags for the faculty and staff.

The event was part of the national "Live Generously: Building on Faith 2019" movement to help meet needs in local communities.

