Man found dead inside Manchester home

Posted 6:56 pm, September 15, 2019, by , Updated at 06:57PM, September 15, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are working a death investigation after a man’s body was discovered inside a Southside home early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a home in the 300 block of East 12 Street in Richmond’s Manchester neighborhood.

Police found the deceased victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

“The Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of death,” Lt. Robert C. Marland with Richmond Police said.

No additional details were available at last check.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

