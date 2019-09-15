Off-duty officers hear gunfire, find man shot in Southside parking lot

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that left a man dead on Richmond’s Southside early Sunday morning.

Officials said two officers working an off-duty assignment in the 6300 block Jahnke Road around 2 a.m. when gunfire erupted in a parking lot.

That is where the officers discovered a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, later died at an area hospital, officials said.

Police have not released suspect description in this case and no additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.