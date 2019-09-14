Shooting after football game leaves 14-year-old, 2 others hurt in Newport News

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. -- Three people, including a 14-year-old, were injured in a shooting after a football game at Todd Stadium in Newport News Friday night, WTKR reported.

Newport News Police were called to the 12400 block of Warwick Boulevard at 9:34 p.m.

Officers arrived and rendered aid to a 14-year-old in the parking lot of the stadium at the end of the game.

Authorities found two other victims, both 19-year-old men, on Hidenwood Drive near the stadium. Their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

The victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone who has information about the shooting was urged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted anonymously at P3Tips.com.