Hermitage upsets #3 Thomas Dale 21-19

Posted 12:22 am, September 14, 2019, by

Henrico, Va. - Hermitage came back from a 13 point first quarter deficit to upset third-ranked Thomas Dale 21-19.

Nigel James had 203 yards rushing and a touchdown and Carlos Alexander scored the game winning 4th quarter TD in the win.

The Knights got touchdowns from Chris Tyree, DeAngelo Gray and Jordan Branch as they took a 19-14 lead deep into the 4th quarter before Alexander's score. Malik Myers added 63 yards passing for the Panthers who improve to 2-1 while the Knights, who had not allowed a point coming into this game, fall to 2-1

