Deep Run makes deep statement with win over Henrico

Posted 12:04 am, September 14, 2019, by

Twin Hickory, Va. - Bo Kite accounted for 4 touchdowns as Deep Run ran out to a 21 point lead and held on for a 35-24 win over Henrico in a matchup of two teams in our CBS 6/SportsRadio 910 The Fan coaches poll.

Kite had a 34 yard TD run and a scoring pass sandwiched around a blocked punt recovered for a score as the Wildcats led 21-0 into the second quarter. Henrico had four different players attempt a pass, with Fred Jones connecting for the only touchdown on a 52 yard connection to Mehki Sumpter to bring the Warriors within 21-8 at halftime.

Sumpter also had a 95 yard kickoff return for a score and Eric McDaniels (15 car. 77 yds) scored on a 10 yard third quarter run to bring the Warriors closer. But Kite had 2 second half TD runs of his own, going for 165 yards on the ground on 28 carries to seal Deep Run's first win over Henrico since 2012.

