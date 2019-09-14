Multi-vehicle crash on Route 288 ramp snarls traffic on Courthouse Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are working a multi-vehicle crash on Courthouse Road in Chesterfield County Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the 6200 Courthouse Road at 3:50 p.m. for the wreck.

Dispatchers told WTVR CBS 6 that the crash happened on the ramp from Courthouse to Route 288 south.

Traffic is backed up on Courthouse Road, according to an interactive VDOT traffic map.

Chesterfield Police as well as Fire and EMS crews are at the scene.

There is no word yet on injuries or what caused the crash.

WTVR CBS 6 News has a crew headed to the scene.

