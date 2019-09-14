× Chesterfield police investigating armed robbery

CHESTERFIELD, VA — Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened in the 14100 block of Drumvale Drive at around 1:25 a.m. on September 14, 2019. Police say a man was getting out of his car when three suspects approached him and displayed a gun. One suspect hit the victim in the face before taking his wallet and fleeing. The victim did not sustain any serious injuries.

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.