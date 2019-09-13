Track rain using Interactive Radar

Police: Man offered teen a ride while walking home from Henrico school

Posted 11:32 am, September 13, 2019, by

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Henrico Police are investigating a ‘suspicious situation’ after a man driving a minivan allegedly followed a teenaged girl and offered her a ride.

The incident occurred just before while the girl was walking home from school Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they received a 911 call in the area of Nine Mile Road and Naglee Avenue for the report of a suspicious situation just before 3 p.m.

A teen reported that a man was watching and following her while inside of a grey minivan. That man, described as a black male, then asked her if she wanted a ride.

When she said no, the driver left the area.

When police arrived at the scene, officers transported the teen home to a guardian.

“Police in patrol and SRO’s have worked closely with the family to obtain any additional details and to increase patrols in the area,” said a police spokesperson.

Henrico Police encourage anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Police also encourage those in similar situations to call police at 804-501-5000 or 911 in the event of an emergency.

