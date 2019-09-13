Crews battle fire at longtime Scott’s Addition business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Crews battled a two-alarm fire that broke out at a business in Richmond’s Scotts Addition early Friday morning.

Crews were called to the Old Dominion Metal Products facility in the 1600 block of Overbrook Road at the intersection of Hermitage Road around 4:45 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming from the warehouse's basement.

Officials said no one at the facility when the fire broke out and that no injuries were reported.

Old Dominion Metal Products provides food service and restaurant equipment and "specializes in custom stainless steel fabrication," according to the company's website.

The company has been in business for more than 25 years.

There is no word yet on what sparked the fire.

This is a developing story