Virginia man allegedly went on drunken joyride in stolen SUV before returning to scene of the crime

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Deputies said a man has been arrested after going on a drunken joyride in a stolen SUV and then returning to the scene of the crime in Stafford County early Thursday morning.

The bizarre situation began when deputies were called to the Wawa on Garrisonville Road for a report of a stolen vehicle just after 1:50 a.m.

When a deputy arrived, a man said he had left the keys in the ignition of his SUV while he went into the gas station.

“When he returned, he saw an unknown subject driving away in his vehicle,” Amanda Vicinanzo with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said.

As the deputy was reviewing surveillance footage inside the gas station, he made a startling discovery. Officials said the suspect had returned and was standing in line inside the Wawa.

Officials said that when a deputy confronted 30-year-old Jeremy Dorsey, of Woodbridge, he admitted to driving the SUV.

“The deputy immediately detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his person,” Vicinanzo said. “In addition, the subject’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and his speech was slurred. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a breath test was administered.”

Dorsey was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

He remains behind bars at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $3000.00 secured bond.

Police said the suspect abandoned the SUV at the Toyota dealership next door to the gas station.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.