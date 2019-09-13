Hundreds line up to take advantage of $20 tattoos on Friday the 13th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hundreds of people celebrated this Friday the 13th by waiting in line for several hours to take advantage of some special deals at a Richmond tattoo shop.

Lucky 13 Tattoo and Piercing on West Broad Street is known for offering specials on the spooky holiday. This year they offered select tattoos for $20 and select piercings for $10.

CBS 6 caught up with two people who secured their spots in line before dawn, despite the shop not opening until noon.

Rebekah Evans and Sonya Sheldon said they arrived at Lucky 13 at 4:30 Friday morning to secure the first spots in line.

“We showed up, nobody was here at all. So, we just took a seat right here,” said Evans.

Sheldon says this is her second time waiting in line to take advantage of a Friday the 13th special. She says she came out last year -- and waited nearly seven hours in line.

“It was a lot to have to go through, that’s why we strategically were like, ‘we’ve got to get here,’” Sheldon explained.

Officials with Lucky 13 says tattoos and piercing options for the special come from a pre-determined selection. There are only accepting cash and all customers must have an ID. You must be at least 18 years old, or 15 with a parent, and a valid ID.

If you are looking to create a permanent memory this Friday the 13th, plan ahead, lines are expected to be very long for the entire day.