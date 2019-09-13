Creditors want to force Colortree into bankruptcy

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Three months after Colortree Group abruptly shut its doors, three companies that did business with the Henrico-based direct mail and printing company are attempting to force it into bankruptcy in an effort to retrieve over $8 million.

An involuntary petition seeking Chapter 7 liquidation was filed Wednesday in federal bankruptcy court against Colortree, which put its approximately 240 employees out of work when it ceased operations June 3.

The petition was filed on behalf of three companies: Lindenmeyr Munroe, a New York-based commercial printer with locations in Henrico and Colonial Heights; Domtar Corp., a paper producer with corporate offices in Montreal and South Carolina; and G.E. Richards Graphic Supplies, a Pennsylvania-based commercial printing equipment wholesale distributor with an office in Henrico.

The businesses list more than $8.17 million in money owed them for goods and services. Lindenmeyr Munroe is seeking in excess of $8 million, Domtar lists over $155,000 and G.E. Richards seeks about $11,000. The petition states that Colortree is not paying its debts as they become due.

