× Creating a Masterpiece

RICHMOND, VA – “Creating a Masterpiece – Me! Living and Loving as a Divine Masterpiece” is an upcoming women’s conference that aims to uplift and support women who are in the season of change an transition in life and love. Here to tell us more is Renee Lacy along with co-organizers Rebekah L. Pierce and Reverend Laura B Bennett

Event Details:

Held at Unity of Bon Air in Richmond

September 20-21, 2019