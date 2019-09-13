× Coffee Rubbed Pork Chops

RICHMOND, VA – Larry Carey, Head Chef of Diamond Billiards joins us in the Virginia This Morning kitchen to share his recipe for coffee rubbed pork chops.

2 10oz. ribeye pork chops

3 tbsp. of ground coffee

1 tbsp. chipotle chili powder

½ tbsp. dark chili powder

½ tbsp. garlic

1 tbsp. of salt

3 tbsp. olive oil

½ tbsp. smoked paprika

3 tbsp. of salted butter

1 ½ tbsp. brown sugar

Prepare the rub

1. Combine ground coffee, chili powders, garlic, paprika, and brown sugar in a bowl.

2. Mix well.

Prepare the pork chops

1. Season the pork chops with salt.

2. Using the prepared spices, rub the entire pork chop, pressing the spices into the cut of meat.

Cook the pork chops

1. On medium high heat, place a pan on the stove. Allow the pan to heat up.

2. Once the pan is hot, add olive oil into the pan and coat the surface.

3. Gently place the pork chops into the pan and let cook for 4 minutes on each side. They should have a nice dark crust when they are done.

4. Add the butter to the pan and baste the pork chops for the last minute of cooking.

5. Ensure that the pork chops have reached 145 °F.

6. Remove the pork chops from the pan and let rest for 3 minutes and then serve.

7. Enjoy!