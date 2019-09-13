× Chicken N Waffles On a Stick!

RICHMOND, VA – Richmond recipe developer, Keyshia Moore joins us to share her recipe for “Chicken N Waffles on a stick,” her version of a classic combination.

Keyshia’s Krispy Chicken n waffles on a stick

Ingredients

1 pound of boneless, skinless chicken breast (cut into bite sized pieces)

Garlic powder

Seasoning salt

Pepper

All purpose flour

2 cups of waffle mix (follow box instructions)

Kabob sticks

Vegetable oil for frying

Non stick cooking spray for waffle iron

Syrup (optional)

Instructions

Preheat waffle iron. Preheat deep fryer to 400 degrees. Season chicken with garlic powder, seasoning salt and pepper. Dip into flour.

Carefully drop chicken into fryer. Let fry for about 10 mins. Spray iron with non stick spray. Stick kabob stick through one piece of chicken at a time. Dip into waffle mix. Let cook on waffle iron until ready.

Repeat. Top with syrup if desired. Eat n enjoy!

Serves 4