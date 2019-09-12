× Petite Crab Cakes

RICHMOND, VA – Executive Chef of The Boathouse Robert Nelson is here to cook up delicious petite crab cakes. The Boathouse is one of the participating restaurants that will lend their culinary talents for the 2019 Red Shoe Rendezvous. Come out to the event and taste these delicious crab cakes for your self!

Recipe makes 18 petite crab cakes.

Ingredients:

· 1 cup Dukes Mayonnaise

· 1/4 cup scallions, thinly sliced

· 1 tbsp Old Bay seasoning

· ¼ tsp white pepper

· 2 tbsp whole grain mustard

· 1 ½ lbs lump crab

· 1 ¼ cup Panko bread crumbs

Directions:

Mix Dukes mayo, scallions, Old Bay seasoning, white pepper and mustard until fully combined. Gently mix in lump crab. Be careful not to break up the lumps. Gently mix in bread crumbs. Scoop into 1 oz portions. Saute in oil or butter for approximately 2 minutes per side.