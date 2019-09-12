× Petersburg man wanted on felony charges of child porn, indecent liberties with minor

PETERSBURG, Va. — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a Petersburg man watned on multiple felony charges.

Cedwick Jiggets is wanted on charges of indecent liberties of a minor and child pornography.

Jiggets is 31-years-old, 5’11” and 160 bs. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in the 300 block of Hinton Street in Petersburg.

