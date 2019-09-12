Remembering Maya Smith: Warrior Princess dies of brain cancer

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The parents of Maya Smith, a Henrico girl who battled brain cancer for the better part of two years, are honoring their late daughter they say continues to be an inspiration.

The honor roll student was diagnosed with cancer in 2017, but despite her illness, Maya kept fighting. The 14-year-old, who endured rounds of chemo and radiation and became the face of Anthem Lemon-Aid, passed away a week ago.

Maya’s parents, Melissa and Ron Smith, said their Warrior Princess worried about everyone but herself.

“I jokingly say she raised me to be tough for what she has gone through,” Melissa Smith said. “So that is what I will have with me forever.”

Throughout her journey Maya maintained a dream of becoming a published author.

Last spring her dream became a reality when her book “Flight of Friendship” arrived.

Her parents said it was one of the happiest moments of their daughter’s short life.

“A huge electric smile came over her face. She literally read the book to me right there,” Ron Smith remembered.

Melissa Smith said her daughter never left her illness define her.

“She just kept going. She kept smiling,” she said.

Ron Smith offered these wise words.

“Far too often it is easier to say, ‘What I can’t do.’ But she would say, ‘What I can do?’”

Watch Greg McQuade's "Heroes Among Us" report on CBS 6 News at 6 p.m. to see his special tribute to a girl who accomplished so much in such a short time.

